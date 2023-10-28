Best Lines of the Week (October 20-26): ‘You’re Not That Special, Girlfriend’

Ellen Goltzer on 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

The drama is overflowing in this week’s new episodes, and we are absolutely loving it. The Golden Bachelor is nearing the end, and three women were sent home this week—leaving Gerry Turner to make a tough decision. The Real Housewives of New York City is also wrapping up Season 14, but thankfully The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in action. Even without Lisa Rinna this season, there is still quite a bit of gossip to go around.

The Battle rounds are in full swing on The Voice, and the talent this season is making the coaches’ jobs a lot harder. But we’re glad to see a certain phrase has made a return. It looks like the drama is subsiding on The Kardashians between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, as Khloe is starting to get tired of talking about the situation. Rumors are swirling on The Morning Show after photos of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Paul (Jon Hamm) looking quite comfortable have been leaked, and the UBA staff is not happy.

The tension doesn’t stop here — scroll down to see our favorite quotes from this week.

Sutton Stracke in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

“I hate to quote Cher, but I will. ‘I’m strong enough.’”

Sutton Stracke, about her divorce with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke

Team Niall in 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“Anyway, that’s all I have to say. Team Niall slay.”

Niall Horan wrapping up his meeting with Nini Iris and Sophia Hoffman for the Battles part 3

Big Mouth Season 7
Netflix

Big Mouth (Netflix)

“That’s right. We’re going to reinvent ourselves like Al Pacino. You see, he used to be an actor, but now he’s a long scarf.” 

—Maury (Nick Kroll) talking to Andrew (John Mulaney) about preparing for high school

Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“So, I think I realized really quickly that… Choupette, we’re not a match.”

Kim Kardashian, about Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, who does not seem to like her

The Great British Bake Off
Netflix

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix)

“I think I am going to set up a charity for everyone who has ever worked with caramelized white chocolate.”

—Rowan to the camera as he struggles to successfully caramelize his white chocolate for chocolate week

Mindy Kaling as Audra Khatri in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“He is oddly compelling in a Patrick Bateman in a vinyl raincoat kind of way.”

—Audra Khatri (Mindy Kaling) describing Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) to Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies)

Bruno Tonioli in 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Talk about a power waltz with a message. Never, ever feel defeated. Use any disadvantage, any adversity to make you stronger. Because at the end, you will win.”

Bruno Tonioli to Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Madix after their most memorable performance to “Happier Than Ever”

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, and Jessel Taank on 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

“I think they should focus on how you guys didn’t want Jenna on the show.”

Ubah Hassan during the reunion to Erin Lichy, Sai de Silva and Jessel Taank, interrupting Erin mid-sentence

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

“You think you can’t do it, and you do it anyway. That’s being a mother.”

—Harriet Sloane (Aja Naomi King) to Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) after just telling her she was pregnant and unsure if she could be a mother

Ellen Goltzer on 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“You’re not that special, girlfriend.”

—Ellen discusses Faith’s date with Gerry.

