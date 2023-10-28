The drama is overflowing in this week’s new episodes, and we are absolutely loving it. The Golden Bachelor is nearing the end, and three women were sent home this week—leaving Gerry Turner to make a tough decision. The Real Housewives of New York City is also wrapping up Season 14, but thankfully The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in action. Even without Lisa Rinna this season, there is still quite a bit of gossip to go around.

The Battle rounds are in full swing on The Voice, and the talent this season is making the coaches’ jobs a lot harder. But we’re glad to see a certain phrase has made a return. It looks like the drama is subsiding on The Kardashians between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, as Khloe is starting to get tired of talking about the situation. Rumors are swirling on The Morning Show after photos of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Paul (Jon Hamm) looking quite comfortable have been leaked, and the UBA staff is not happy.

The tension doesn’t stop here — scroll down to see our favorite quotes from this week.