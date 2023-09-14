Prime Video is setting a premiere date for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the highly-anticipated reboot series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Mark your calendars for 2024, when the series will officially debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime also unveiled the first official photo featuring Glover and Erskine as the titular spy duo at the heart of this tale.

As seen above, Glover plays John, and Erskine portrays Jane, two strangers who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners in espionage and in marriage. According to the series’ logline, John and Jane are matched together by a mysterious agency, and each episode will follow them as they take on a new mission as well as a new milestone in their relationship.

Things will take a twisty turn though when the cracks begin to show through and they’ll have to fight in order to stay together. Why, you might ask? Because when it comes to this line of work and marriage, divorce is not an option.

The premiere window news comes a couple of months after it was previously teased that the show would debut in November of 2023. The delay comes amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes, which has put many fan-favorite shows and upcoming projects on hold.

While filming on this series is complete, the push likely stems from wanting to space out completed titles for viewers. This also wouldn’t be the first change up for Mr. & Mrs. Smith which was originally announced in February 2021. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally set to star alongside Glover before she had to back out, welcoming Erskine into the mix.

Co-created by Glover and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), they serve as executive producers on the reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Stay tuned for more details as we await the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video in the new year.

Mrs. & Mrs. Smith, Series Premiere, 2024, Prime Video