Donald Glover & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series at Amazon

Two of TV’s biggest powerhouses are teaming up for a project: Atlanta‘s Donald Glover and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot series at Amazon Prime Video.

Glover took to social media to tease the show, posting the video of himself and Waller-Bridge — alongside some details about the project — to his InstagramStory. The series, from Glover and Waller-Bridge, is co-created by Francesca Sloane, according to the post.

The title is a co-production between Amazon Studios and New Regency, the company responsible for the 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on which this new show will be based. The show’s expected to drop sometime next year on Amazon Prime Video.

This won’t be the first time Glover and Waller-Bridge have worked together. The pair previously worked on Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, with Glover portraying a young Lando Calrissian and Waller-Bridge voicing the droid L3-37.

Both stars have garnered critical acclaim for their TV work, most notably Fleabag and Atlanta. Before his FX hit, Glover also starred as Troy Barnes in Community. And Waller-Bridge is no stranger to the spy genre after creating the series Killing Eve for which she wrote several Season 1 episodes. She also helped pen the script for the forthcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.