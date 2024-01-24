‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Crowns Winner — But Did ABC Spoil the Finale?

Lisa Ann Walter is in a celebratory mood after winning Celebrity Jeopardy! on Tuesday, January 23, and taking home $1 million for the Entertainment Community Fund.

However, some fans believe ABC spoiled Walter’s victory ahead of time due to revealing she would appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the show. Given the scheduling, many presumed the Abbott Elementary star was likely to win the trivia competition series.

“Since Lisa Ann Walter is on @jimmykimmel tonight, is it safe to say she won? I don’t want to assume or spoil anything,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“@ABCNetwork Thanks for the spoiler on the Celebrity Jeopardy winner with the in-show pop up ad for Jimmy Kimmel’s guest Lisa Ann Walter 20 seconds into the tournament final,” said another.

“Lisa Ann Walter is a guest on Kimmel tonight so I’m guessing she wins,” added another commenter.

Another wrote, “@CelebJeopardy not cool. Right at the beginning of the final there was a commercial scroll saying that champion Lisa Ann would be on Kimmel. Not cool.”

“Well, it was a spoiler because Lisa Ann is on Kimmel tonight,” one annoyed fan said after the finale ended.

Walter faced off against sports comedy host Katie Nolan and journalist and podcast host Mo Rocca in the finale. The game was pretty evenly matched, with all three contestants neck-and-neck after the first Jeopardy round. Rocca led on $2,600, with Walter on $2,200 and Nolan on $1,900.

However, Walter started dropping behind after the Double Jeopardy and Triple Jeopardy rounds and was actually trailing heading into Final Jeopardy. Going into the last clue, the totals were Rocca on $21,100, Nolan on $19,500, and Walter on $13,800.

But the beloved actress turned things around at the last moment, as she was the only player to answer the Final Jeopardy clue correctly. The final clue read: “Many mystery fans blame “The Door,” a 1930 Mary Roberts Rinehart novel in which a servant kills a nurse, for this four-word cliche.”

Walter answered, “What is The Butler Did It?” and wagered almost her entire amount, giving her a winning total of $27,5000. Nolan and Rocca both answered incorrectly and lost huge chunks of their total, finishing on $0 and $1,100, respectively.

As the game was for charity, Rocca still took home $250,000 for the Inner-City Scholarship Fund and Nolan received $100,000 for the Association of Women in Sports Media.