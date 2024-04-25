FX has unveiled the official trailer for Clipped, a new limited series based on the scandalous story of the NBA’s LA Clippers and their former owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill).

Officially set to premiere Tuesday, June 4 on Hulu, the series takes viewers behind the scenes of the events surrounding Sterling’s racist remarks being captured on tape for the world to hear. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast, The Sterling Affairs, the drama charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and an even less functional marriage, as well as the tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters trying to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Laurence Fishburne steps in to play famed coach Doc Rivers as he arrives to helm the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of players, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship, but there’s one catch, Sterling is cheap, erratic, and a bully. As Doc works to minimize Sterling’s influence on the team, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), and his wife and business partner Shelly (Jacki Weaver).

Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the removal of one bad apple will bring about positive change. In addition to O’Neill, Fishburn, Coleman, and Weaver, the series features Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor, and Harriet Sansom Harris as “Justine.”

The limited drama is executive produced by showrunner and creator Gina Welch alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne, and director Kevin Bray.

As we await the show’s arrival, scroll down for a closer look at some of the real-life figures at the center of this series alongside their onscreen counterparts.

FX’s Clipped, Premieres Tuesday, June 4, Hulu