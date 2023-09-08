Wynonna Judd to Receive Country Champion Honor at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

Wynonna Judd performs at CMT Awards
The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards is set to honor multi-time Grammy-nominee Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion Award at the upcoming ceremony, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, September 28 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Judd, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of The Judds last year, has been a renowned country artist for over four decades, with 19 No. 1 singles and three platinum-selling albums. She is also respected for her philanthropy and activism.

“Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior VP for live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment (per TheWrap). “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched.”

Tyron continued, “We can’t think of a better person to honor as our inaugural ‘Country Champion’ and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events.”

In addition to her appearance at the People’s Choice Country Awards, Judd will also host the country holiday party special Christmas at the Opry, airing Thursday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The two-hour special, which will see performances of Christmas classics and today’s biggest hits, will be made available on streaming the next day on Peacock.

The awards show will also take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is described as a love letter to the country music industry and an expansion of the People’s Choice Awards. You can check out the list of nominees here.

According to the event organizers, Judd is being honored for “consistently using her public platform to create meaningful change and advocate for children, military veterans and their families, disaster relief and more.”

The country star is known for her work with several charity organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Habitat for Humanity.

Judd isn’t the only performer who will be honored at the event, as it was previously announced that Toby Keith will be presented with the Country Icon Award.

People's Choice Country Awards, Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm et/pt, NBC & Peacock

