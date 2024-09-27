People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet: Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini & More Dazzle (PHOTOS)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at the People's Choice Country Awards
People's Choice Country Awards

 More

It’s all country here! The biggest stars in country music gathered at the People’s Choice Country Awards on September 26. The PCCAs aired live from the iconic Grande Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Before the ceremony, the stars walked the navy blue carpet in show-stopping looks. Country music icon Shania Twain, who also hosted the show, looked sensational in a denim dress. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Hollywood’s new power couple, looked so in love as they made their way down the carpet before the show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and husband Connor Leavitt had a date night out in Nashville before their third child’s arrival. Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation exes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were both in attendance at the PCCAs.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Shania Twain

The People’s Choice Country Awards host dazzled in an all-denim look.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

The Outer Banks star and the country singer made a date night out of the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Whitney Leavitt attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Whitney Leavitt

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star cradled her baby bump while rocking a red dress on the carpet.

Shaboozey attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Shaboozey

The “Bar Song” singer rocked head-to-toe denim for the ceremony.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

The country singer and husband cuddled close at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kaitlin Bristowe

The former Bachelorette turned up the heat in this sheer two-piece outfit at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Jason Tartick attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Tartick

The Bachelor Nation alum stepped out for a night of country fun. His ex, Bristowe, was also in attendance.

Scotty McCreery attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Scotty McCreery

The American Idol alum looked dapper in his suit.

Victoria Fuller attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor Nation star looked regal in this red silk dress.

Reyna Roberts attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Reyna Roberts

The “Stompin’ Grounds” singer wowed in a leather ensemble complete with a on-theme cowboy hat.

mgk attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Machine Gun Kelly

The singer walked the carpet ahead of his performance of “Lonely Road” at the end of the ceremony.

Tiera Kennedy attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tiera Kennedy

The “I Ain’t a Cowgirl” singer dazzled in this blue sequined suit.

Carly Pearce attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carly Pearce

The “Every Little Thing” singer was red-hot in a vibrant mini dress.

