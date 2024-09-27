It’s all country here! The biggest stars in country music gathered at the People’s Choice Country Awards on September 26. The PCCAs aired live from the iconic Grande Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Before the ceremony, the stars walked the navy blue carpet in show-stopping looks. Country music icon Shania Twain, who also hosted the show, looked sensational in a denim dress. Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Hollywood’s new power couple, looked so in love as they made their way down the carpet before the show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and husband Connor Leavitt had a date night out in Nashville before their third child’s arrival. Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation exes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were both in attendance at the PCCAs.

