People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

NBC and Peacock have announced the nominees and commencement of voting for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, set to air live on Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm ET/PT from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans worldwide can now vote for their favorite nominees across 12 categories, including Male and Female Artist of 2023, Album of 2023, and the night’s top honor, The People’s Artist of 2023.

Hosted by superstar country music group Little Big Town, the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will recognize the biggest and best in country music, chosen entirely by the fans. The event will air live simultaneously on NBC and Peacock. A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available now at Opry.com.

Voting runs through Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET. Fans can vote online at www.votepcca.com. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, August 22 (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET) will count twice.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

Fast Car – Luke Combs Songwriter: Tracy Chapman Last Night – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak Love You Anyway – Luke Combs Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher Need A Favor – Jelly Roll Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman Thinkin’ Bout Me – Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

Beer With My Friends – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter Cowgirls – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak red – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice Save Me – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good You, Me, And Whiskey – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

Dawns – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan Just Say I’m Sorry – P!nk, Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton Life Goes On – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs Songwriter: Ed Sheeran Seasons – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay Texas – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder That’s Not How This Works – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough Wasted – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Different Man – Kane Brown Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

In Your Love – Tyler Childers Need a Favor – Jelly Roll Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney Thank God – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown Thought You Should Know – Morgan Wallen wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Where We Started – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry You Proof – Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour Luke Combs World Tour Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

People’s Choice Country Awards, Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm et/pt, NBC & Peacock