See Dolly Parton Cover Queen Songs to Promote 2024 Summer Olympics on NBC (VIDEO)

NBCUniversal has joined forces with country music legend Dolly Parton to promote the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris.

In the new music video (watch below), Parton sings renditions of famous Queen hits “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You,” both of which feature on the multi-time Grammy winner’s upcoming album, Rockstar, set for release on Friday, November 17.

The video sees Parton singing in front of the Eiffel Tower (or at least a green screen imposed Eiffel Tower), along with various clips of Olympic athletes performing at the Games from previous years. Olympians featured in the clip include Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, the women’s soccer team, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Parton then takes to the bleachers, where she’s joined by a diverse line-up of fans to perform “We Will Rock You.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Parton said in a statement (per Deadline). “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream. There are no losers in the Olympics, as they have all spent a lifetime preparing. But I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

“Dolly Parton is an American Icon whose popularity and recognition across generations is unmatched,” added Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “She is also a close member of the NBCUniversal family, an Olympic super-fan, and has a new version of two of the greatest sports anthems of all time. So, she was the perfect choice to get America excited about Team USA and next summer’s Paris Olympics.”

The Paris Olympics and Paralympics will air across the various NBCUniversal networks and Peacock next summer. The media company is set to begin its one-year-out campaign on August 28 to promote its 2024 Paralympic Games coverage.