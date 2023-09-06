HBO Ends ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ After 29 Seasons

HBO is ending Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel after almost 30 years on the network, as the long-running investigative sports series is set to wrap with its current season.

Bryant Gumbel, who has hosted the show since April 1995, said that his run, spanning three decades, is “proud of the imprint we’ve made.”

“Since day one at Real Sports, we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard, and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumble said in a statement. “In the process we’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost 3 decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

The long-running HBO series has garnered 37 Sports Emmy Awards and 3 Peabodys. Meanwhile, Gumbel himself received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement earlier this year.

A few highlight stories from the show include exposing a child slavery ring in the USA where five-year-old boys were forced to race camels, NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal revealing he’s made more money a year in endorsements than from his NBA career, investigations into the International Olympic Committee, and the police shooting of a teen boy, and more.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, executive produced by Joe Perskie, has run over 300 episodes.

“For 29 seasons, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel has delivered a masterclass in sports storytelling, garnering 37 Sports Emmy Awards and 3 Peabody awards in the process,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO. “As the longest-running HBO series, Bryant and his Real Sports team have long been a cornerstone of HBO programming. The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey.”

Gumbel was initially the co-host of NBC’s NFL pre-game show GrandStand from 1975 to 1982 before co-hosting NBC’s Today. He then moved from NBC to CBS to co-host The Early Show.

