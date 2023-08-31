Salute to Bob Barker, ‘Shadows’ Finale, an Interactive Romcom, ‘One Piece’ Manga Comes to Life

CBS

The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker

Bob Barker, who passed away Saturday at 99, was the epitome of a game-show host: dapper, unflappable, with a special charm that put the most excitable contestants at ease. A daily presence in the lives of generations of fans, Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years, earning 14 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award. His successor, Drew Carey, hosts a prime-time tribute honoring Barker, with clips of his most memorable moments of fan interaction among other highlights. The celebration also acknowledges his outspoken advocacy for animal rights and his ascension to the status of pop-culture icon, including his infamous appearance in Happy Gilmore. (That film’s star, Adam Sandler, is shown reading his poem “An Ode to Bob Barker.”) The special will also air next Tuesday in The Price Is Right’s regular daytime slot.

What We Do in the Shadows

The fifth season of the outrageously funny supernatural comedy has been building to a Grand Guignol climax—and that’s what we get in pivotal back-to-back episodes that confront two ongoing storylines: Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) uneasy transition into vampirehood, fearing the day his sire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) will learn of his betrayal; and the Guide’s (Kristen Schaal) growing feeling of isolation as her adopted vampire gang continues to take her for granted. The fun begins when all are invited to a weekend at the grand estate of the legendary Perdita Morrigan, “the grande dame of vampiric high society in the New World,” who dates back to the Mayflower. All, however, is not as it seems, and the fallout in the finale may change the dynamics in the Staten Island haunted house forever.

Choose Love

Romcoms are the ultimate in TV comfort food, most playing out on a track that is predictable by design. But in the interactive Choose Love, the viewer gets to decide the destiny of Cami (Laura Marano), a romantic soul who finds herself in a love quadrangle. Using the remote at key moments in the story, we guide Cami as she makes crucial choices regarding the men in her life: Paul (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Scott Michael Foster), her steady boyfriend; Jack (Jordi Webber), the dashing world-traveling ex, “the one who got away”; or possibly Rex (Avan Jogia), the British rock star who’s getting awfully flirtatious in the recording studio where she works. And if you don’t like how it all turns out, consider starting over and making different choices.

One Piece

First a best-selling manga series, then a popular Japanese anime series, the global phenomenon comes to life in a lavish and relentlessly propulsive live-action adventure series suitable for family viewing. The spirited Iñaki Godoy dons the straw hat of rubbery wannabe pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who gathers a crew of devoted friends in his quest to become the King of the Pirates and discover a fabled lost treasure.

