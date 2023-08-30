Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of author Eiichiro Oda’s seminal work One Piece has finally arrived, and with it, a cast of actors fulfilling the role of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s growing band of misfits, the Straw Hat Pirates.

The series introduces Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. TV Insider met up with the crew at Netflix HQ in New York in June to talk about their roles and who is the biggest fan of the original series among them.

The series ongoing story of over 25 years follows Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure One Piece and become King of the Pirates. But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Previously announced cast includes McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Check out the members of the Straw Hat Pirates below and find out who the biggest fan of the franchise is!