'One Piece': Meet Netflix's Straw Hat Pirates & Find Out Who's The Biggest Fan

Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in season 1 of One Piece
One Piece

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of author Eiichiro Oda’s seminal work One Piece has finally arrived, and with it, a cast of actors fulfilling the role of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s growing band of misfits, the Straw Hat Pirates.

The series introduces Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. TV Insider met up with the crew at Netflix HQ in New York in June to talk about their roles and who is the biggest fan of the original series among them.

The series ongoing story of over 25 years follows Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure One Piece and become King of the Pirates. But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Previously announced cast includes McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Check out the members of the Straw Hat Pirates below and find out who the biggest fan of the franchise is!

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy
Netflix

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

During his youth, Luffy consumed the Gum-Gum Fruit, a type of Devil Fruit that bestowed upon him the remarkable capacity to stretch his body like rubber. However, like all who consume a Devil Fruit, he can no longer swim as a result.

Luffy’s ambition revolves around discovering the legendary One Piece, the treasure left behind by Gold Roger, with the ultimate aim of becoming the ruler of the pirates. His demeanor is one of unwavering optimism, as he fearlessly uplifts and motivates others to pursue their aspirations.

The series will acquaint those less familiar with Mexican TV with Iñaki Godoy, a notable figure in his homeland due to his diverse television roles. His prominent works include La querida del Centauro and Sin miedo a la verdad. To get acquainted with the actor, check out his performances on Netflix in Who Killed Sara? and The Imperfects.

How Big of a One Piece fan?: Godoy told us although he isn’t caught up on the anime or manga, he has seen all of Luffy’s best moments and decided it was more important to capture his spirit than anything else, especially since Luffy doesn’t require as much combat training as Zoro or Sanji. He also told us his mom has a tattoo of Luffy’s original concept for his Straw Hat Pirates jollyroger.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro
Netflix

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

With a filmography of action films, like the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films The Revenge of Scar and Final Transmutation, to non-anime remakes like Knights of the Zodiac, Mackenyu has proven his acting and action ability countless times over. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s the son of the legendary actor and martial artist Sonny Chiba.

Recognized as the formidable “Pirate Hunter,” Roronoa Zoro aspires to achieve the title of the finest swordsman globally, skillfully wielding his distinctive set of three swords. Zoro’s interpersonal interactions might be challenging, but his devotion remains resolute once his allegiance is earned.

How Big of a One Piece fan?: As a child growing up in Japan, it’s almost impossible not to be familiar with One Piece. Although that’s the case for Mackenyu, his knowledge about the intimate details of the series is a bit scarce. However, he does not like spoilers, as he intends to see the series in its entirety at some point.

Emily Rudd as Nami
Netflix

Emily Rudd as Nami

Nami embodies an unwaveringly self-reliant thief who maintains a guarded distance from others, especially pirates. Her proficiency lies in navigation and cartography, and she wields a Bo Staff as her preferred weapon.

Emily Rudd will be more known to Western audiences than the other One Piece actors. In 2021, she was part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy that captured horror fans and nostalgic fans of R.L. Stine. She also starred in the Al Pacino-led Prime Video series Hunters.

How Big of a One Piece fan?: Rudd is far and away the most caught up to the One Piece anime and manga. Our conversation happened during the middle of Oda’s 4-week break from the manga and the release of Episode 1062, what TV Insider called one of the best episodes of the year so far. And she was just as starved for a new chapter and excited about the episode as the average fan. She also divulged her previous work with Netflix made her approach the role of Nami more confidently.

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp
Netflix

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Usopp possesses a natural talent for storytelling, crafting elaborate narratives that often revolve around pirate escapades he has yet to experience. Inheriting his father Yasopp’s sharpshooting skills, Usopp exhibits expertise with a slingshot. His aspirations involve becoming a formidable sea warrior in the future.

Acting in small projects since 2018, One Piece will serve as the biggest project in Jacob Romero Gibson’s young career. He was best known for his time on the now-canceled Greenleaf, a drama that followed the secrets and lies of a family and their megachurch.

How Big of a One Piece fan?: Much like Godoy, Usopp may not be completely caught up to the series, but he knows all about his character and has seen his best moments. He really enjoy’s Usopp’s Sogeking arc and is looking forward to bringing it to life.

Taz Skylar as Sanji
Netflix

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Sanji, a stylish and skillful chef, channels his charisma and playful manner into his culinary presentations. Initially introduced while laboring at the Baratie restaurant under the guidance of Chef Zeff, Sanji nurtures a profound aspiration: to discover the All Blue. This legendary realm is rumored to be the sole location where fish from the four cardinal seas—East Blue, West Blue, North Blue, and South Blue—converge. Notably, Sanji holds a strong aversion to oregano and staunchly advocates for the provision of meals to those in need.

Taz Skylar gets his hands dirty, both in the kitchen and in fights playing Sanji. The actor has been working consistently on lesser-known projects. You may recognize him from The Lazarus Project, Agatha Raisin, The Deal, and Boiling Point.

How Big of a One Piece fan?: Out of everyone in the Straw Hat crew, Skylar embodies his character the most in real life. He’s an avid smoker and found kickboxing and caporera through the role. He spent countless hours in combat training, spending four months with tae kwon do, MMA fighters, and British restaurateur Jamie Oliver in preparation for the part. And much like their character’s the rivalry between Skylar and Mackenyu is very real.

