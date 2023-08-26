Bob Barker died on Saturday, August 26 — just months shy of his 100th birthday — and fans have been lighting up social media with clips of the TV host in action, on The Price Is Right or otherwise.

Barker was best known for holding court on The Price Is Right for 35 years, but he also hosted Truth or Consequences and made memorable cameos in films and other TV shows. Find 10 highlights below.

Barker starts hosting Truth or Consequences

Before Barker hosted The Price Is Right, he emceed the game show Truth or Consequences. Previous host Ralph Edwards introduced Barker to viewers in a 1956 episode of that show, hailing him as a man with “one of the brightest futures in television.”

Barker starts hosting of The Price Is Right

“Welcome to The New Price Is Right,” Barker said as he made his debut as host of The Price Is Right in 1972. “And let me assure you fans of the old Price Is Right that this is your favorite game, still based on the pricing of merchandise, with wonderful awards for smart shoppers.”

Barker trades punches with Happy Gilmore

Barker played Adam Sandler’s onscreen golfing partner in the 1996 big-screen comedy Happy Gilmore, but their pro-am collaboration got off to a bad start when Happy misidentified him as the host of Let’s Make a Deal.

Barker meets Aaron Paul

Remembering when Aaron Paul was on the Price is Right way before Jesse Pinkman was born. RIP Bob Barker

Long before his Breaking Bad fame, Aaron Paul was an over-excited contestant on The Price Is Rightin 2000. Paul later revealed in a BUILD interview that he had downed six Red Bulls while waiting to meet Barker.

Barker turns 80 on The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right celebrated Barker’s 80th birthday in a 2003 episode of the game show.

Barker deals with a Flip Flop flop

A Price Is Right contestant named Breton stole Barker’s thunder and hit the button on the Flip Flop prop to reveal the right price of the prize. Barker walked off stage and vowed to go home… but ultimately gave Breton the prize anyway.

Barker finds no joy with Joy on The Price Is Right

In honor of the GOAT, Bob Barker, here's one of the most bonkers moments in Price Is Right history.

The TV host had to do a lot of hand-holding with a Price Is Right contestant named Joy, who didn’t seem to understand she needed to use five unique digits to guess the price of a prize.

Barker meets Barney on The Price Is Right

Barker guest-starred as himself on a 2007 episode of How I Met Your Mother, as Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) followed a hunch that the Price Is Right host was his biological father.

Barker signs off

Barker retired from The Price Is Right in 2007. “I want to thank you very, very much for inviting me into your home for the last 50 years,” he said in his final episode. “I am deeply grateful.”

Barker confronts Chris Jericho on Monday Night Raw

RIP Bob Barker.

In a 2009 episode of the WWE’s Monday Night Raw, Barker filled in as guest host — and got into a heated (and probably scripted) confrontation with wrestler Chris Jericho. “The man talks,” Barker told the crowd. “He’s actually speaking!”