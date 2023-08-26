See Bob Barker Tributes From Drew Carey, Adam Sandler, Tom Bergeron & More (PHOTOS)

Bob Barker, contestant, circa 1970s, on 'The Price Is Right'
TV icon Bob Barker died on Saturday, August 26, at the age of 99. The news of his death has prompted heartfelt tributes from scores of celebrities who worked with the venerated game show host.

Barker died peacefully of natural causes in his Los Angeles home, a representative informed TMZ. Barker hosted The Price Is Right — North America’s longest-running daytime game show — for 35 years and won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Prior to the CBS series, he hosted trivia quiz show Truth or Consequences. When he retired from The Price Is Right in 2007, he had been working in television for 50 years.

It didn’t take long for Hollywood to start flooding social media with tributes to Barker, honoring his work on TV and as an animal rights activist. CBS released a statement remembering the late star.

“We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,” the statement reads. “During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

The Price is Right

Bob Barker hosts the first episode of 'The Price Is Right' on September 4, 1972 on CBS

Drew Carey, Barker’s Price Is Right replacement, tweeted, “Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker. We love you.”

Adam Sandler, who shared a memorable Happy Gilmore scene with the star, shared a photo from the Happy Gilmore set and more shots from their public interactions over the years.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler wrote on Instagram. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Modern Family star Julie Bowen, Sandler’s Happy Gilmore co-star, also shared memories from the comedy’s set.

“I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, ‘the price is WRONG, bi*ch!'” wrote Bowen. “Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob.”

Former Dancing With the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron also paid tribute.

“On weekends, when we’d shoot Hollywood Squares on the same stage where @therealpriceisright shot on weekdays, I used his dressing room,” Bergeron wrote. “When he retired I interviewed him for @goodmorningamerica. When I asked him to read the manuscript of my book, he offered to write a blurb for it. Many thanks, Bob. Rest in peace.”

See more Barker tributes below:

 

