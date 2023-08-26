TV icon Bob Barker died on Saturday, August 26, at the age of 99. The news of his death has prompted heartfelt tributes from scores of celebrities who worked with the venerated game show host.

Barker died peacefully of natural causes in his Los Angeles home, a representative informed TMZ. Barker hosted The Price Is Right — North America’s longest-running daytime game show — for 35 years and won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Prior to the CBS series, he hosted trivia quiz show Truth or Consequences. When he retired from The Price Is Right in 2007, he had been working in television for 50 years.

It didn’t take long for Hollywood to start flooding social media with tributes to Barker, honoring his work on TV and as an animal rights activist. CBS released a statement remembering the late star.

“We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,” the statement reads. “During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

Drew Carey, Barker’s Price Is Right replacement, tweeted, “Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker. We love you.”

Adam Sandler, who shared a memorable Happy Gilmore scene with the star, shared a photo from the Happy Gilmore set and more shots from their public interactions over the years.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler wrote on Instagram. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Modern Family star Julie Bowen, Sandler’s Happy Gilmore co-star, also shared memories from the comedy’s set.

“I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, ‘the price is WRONG, bi*ch!'” wrote Bowen. “Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob.”

Former Dancing With the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron also paid tribute.

“On weekends, when we’d shoot Hollywood Squares on the same stage where @therealpriceisright shot on weekdays, I used his dressing room,” Bergeron wrote. “When he retired I interviewed him for @goodmorningamerica. When I asked him to read the manuscript of my book, he offered to write a blurb for it. Many thanks, Bob. Rest in peace.”

See more Barker tributes below:

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary… pic.twitter.com/ql3ZLDAh2J — CBS (@CBS) August 26, 2023

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel)

Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir. #RIPLegend — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) August 26, 2023

Legend. Icon. With a career that spanned over 60 years on television and radio, Bob Barker was one of the world’s most recognizable game show hosts, entertaining generations.

1/2https://t.co/FTaDAZSzHX — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 26, 2023

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Oh no! 💔 #SpayAndNeuter your pets in his honor. Bob Barker, former longtime host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ dead at 99 – CNN https://t.co/2FoxY5A43c — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 26, 2023

In countless households across America, Bob Barker was a part of the family — beaming into our homes daily as the iconic host of ‘The Price Is Right.’ His 2007 retirement marked the end of his 50-year TV career, during which he won 19 Emmys. Thanks for the memories, Bob. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ddjg4HYVmi — Motion Picture Association (@motionpictures) August 26, 2023

We are saddened Bob Barker has passed at the age of 99. Renowned host of The Price is Right for 35 years, animal activist, radio host, husband, and all-around game show legend will forever hold a spot in our hearts. We thank him for bringing joy to our homes for so many years. pic.twitter.com/giLIN4NloR — The Price Is Right: The Barker Era (@TPIRBarker) August 26, 2023

We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was! Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite⁩ was asked to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker🙏 pic.twitter.com/XQbFxDX1iY — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 26, 2023