CBS Announces ‘The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker’

CBS is set to honor the beloved late Bob Barker.

The network has announced that The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, a one-hour special honoring the life and career of the television legend and animal rights activist, who was a longstanding member of the CBS family, will air Thursday, August 31 at 8/7c on CBS and be streaming on Paramount+. Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker as the host of The Price Is Right and is a longtime fan and friend of his, will host the tribute. (An encore broadcast will air in the regular weekday time slot of The Price Is Right on Monday, September 4 at 11a/10c.)

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs, in a statement. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

Barker died at the age of 99 on August 26. He hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years, from 1972 to 2007, and he was known for signing off each day with, “Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered.” He won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards.

“Featuring an array of ‘priceless’ on-camera moments from throughout Barker’s 50-plus year career, the special showcases his talents as a charming, charismatic and razor-sharp ‘master of ceremonies’ who created special connections with countless contestants on The Price Is Right – and his evolution into a pop culture icon appearing as himself in prominent projects on both the silver and small screens,” according to CBS.

Historic memories of Barker in the special include: hosting the first episode of what was then The New Price Is Right in 1972; the announcement of the transition from 30-minute to one-hour episodes in 1975 and the very different-looking big wheel; the introduction of the game Plinko; acknowledging with pride CBS renaming his show’s soundstage “The Bob Barker Studio”; his final episode of The Price Is Right in 2007 before retiring; and returning to the show for his 90th birthday, April Fool’s Day, and to promote his book Priceless Memories.

The tribute will also feature special The Price Is Right appearances by stars at the height of their popularity; Barker with Adam Sandler, who read his poem “Ode to Bob Barker” during the special A Celebration of Bob Barker’s 50 Years in Television; a video montage of contestants literally jumping for joy and pulling Barker into their orbit after the call to “Come on Down” or upon winning; and Barker’s perfect handling of mishap moments with contestants, sets, and prizes.

The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, Premiere, Thursday, August 31, 8/7c, CBS