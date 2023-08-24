Stan Van Gundy’s Wife, Kimberly, Dies Unexpectedly at 61

Kimberly Van Gundy, the wife of former basketball coach and NBA commentator Stan Van Gundy, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 16. She was 61.

TMZ Sports first reported the news, with Kimberly’s sister, Catherine, confirming the passing. “I lost my big sister Kimberly Abbott Van Gundy on Wednesday,” Catherine said in a statement. “She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Kimberly met Stan in 1984 while working in the admissions office at Castleton State College in Vermont, where she previously earned a Bachelor of Arts. Stan was the school’s new men’s basketball coach at the time. The couple tied the knot on May 28, 1998, and celebrated their 25th anniversary earlier this year.

Stan went on to be an NBA head coach for 13 seasons, most notably with the Miami Heat from 2003 to 2005 and the Orlando Magic from 2007 to 2012, the latter of which he led to the 2009 NBA Finals. He also coached the Detroit Pistons from 2014 to 2018 and the New Orleans Pelicans from 2020 to 2021.

He now serves as a commentator for the NBA on TNT and College Basketball on CBS. Stan’s brother, Jeff Van Gundy, is also an on-air basketball analyst and former coach, but was axed by ESPN in June.

Kimberly and Stan had four children together: Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly.

“Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory,” the obituary reads.