Jeff Van Gundy Axed by ESPN—NBA Fans Are Outraged

Isaac Rouse
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Beloved NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy has been laid off by ESPN just before the long July 4 holiday weekend as a cost-cutting measure, confirmed by multiple sources.

The 61-year-old analyst has been part of ESPN since 2007 and, for 16 years, has called the longtime NBA Finals broadcast alongside co-analyst Mark Jackson and play-by-player Mike Breen. The network’s cost-cutting is expected to have around 20 on-air layoffs, according to the New York Post. And even though Van Gundy’s exact salary is unknown, he made millions.

Although he has declined to comment, his team has confirmed that he was part of the layoffs to The Athletic. His tenure at ESPN ended just before hitting a hundred NBA Finals games milestone.

According to reports, additional cuts include Jalen Rose, a former NBA player and current studio analyst. Since 2012, Rose has been a member of ESPN and ABC‘s NBA pregame show, NBA Countdown. His affiliation with ESPN began in 2007 when he joined the network.

Van Gundy consistently expresses his opinions about the NBA, particularly its officiating, while maintaining a calm and composed on-air presence. This enables him to delve deep into the game analysis while injecting humor with his occasionally unconventional observations.

ESPN is anticipated to appoint a replacement for Van Gundy on its top broadcasting team. Among the potential internal candidates, JJ Redick, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson appear to be the frontrunners for the position.

NBA fans, who have developed a strong affection for the Breen/Van Gundy/Jackson trio over the years, were greatly taken aback by this revelation. On social media, fans expressed both their disappointment and gratitude for Van Gundy’s contributions to the microphone throughout the years, especially his fearlessness in criticizing referees for questionable calls.

Folks online are already pushing for Van Gundy to join TNT’s Inside the NBA set with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Check out some of the reactions below.

