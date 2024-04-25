NFL Draft, A Ghost on the Loose, ‘Them’ Resets to the 1990s, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

NFL Draft

Special

Airing over three nights, the top prospects for the next NFL season will be chosen amid extensive analysis, with seven-time college football national championship winning coach Nick Saban joining Kirk Herbstreit and 1992 NFL draftee Desmond Howard for ABC’s coverage in Detroit. ABC’s show focuses on the “up close and personal” aspects of each player’s journey while ESPN’s coverage leans into the granular details of the player’s attributes and the individual school’s needs. ABC’s broadcasts, continuing Friday and Saturday, are hosted by College Game Day’s Field Yates, with draft analyst Field Yates offering insights. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick (via a trade with the Carolina Panthers) and are expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Some ghost powers make more sense than others. Take scoutmaster Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) newly found gift: the ability to leave the “ghost boundary” and wander the world beyond, which matches his “living” profession as a travel agent. The only problem: Pete’s more of a homebody and likes it just fine where he is. His fellow spirits urge Pete to start seeing the world by joining Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) on a trip to the local mega-mart, because what could go wrong? (Bonus: If you’ve been wondering where Pete’s recently departed widow Carol, played by Caroline Aaron, has been lately, you’ll get some intel on that front.) Elsewhere, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) frets about keeping a secret from the newly returned Flower (Sheila Carrasco) about his activities during her absence.

Quantrell Colbert / Prime Video

Them

Season Premiere

The racially charged horror anthology returns with its original star, Deborah Ayorinde, in a new role and a new decade for its second season. (Season 1 took place in the 1950s during the Great Migration.) The Scare is set in Los Angeles in the early 1990s, a locale and era made infamous by the Rodney King beating in 1991 and the subsequent 1992 riots. Ayorinde stars as LAPD homicide detective Dawn Reeve, whose latest gruesome case suggests the work of a serial killer, although as one observer declares, “No human is capable of that kind of evil.” Pam Grier, a veteran of the genre, co-stars as her mother, Athena, who you’d think would be fierce enough to help Dawn’s family survive any malevolent threat.

Ed Araquel/Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Series Premiere

From Neil Gaiman’s Sandman fantasy universe comes a cheeky supernatural mystery series that the ghosts of Ghosts would probably love. Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) are teenage ghosts who go all Hardy Boy as detectives, helping fellow spirits solve paranormal crimes. They get help from funky clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her sidekick Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) when they’re not being chased by the witches of Hell and Death.

Hallmark Media

Heartland

Season Premiere 7/6c

Canada TV’s longest-running drama series ever opens its 17th season on its exclusive U.S. streaming home with a milestone 250th episode. The action picks up at the Heartland ranch in Alberta, where horse whisperer Amy (Amber Marshall) is surprised when Mallory (Jessica Amlee) returns, very pregnant, with a wild horse in tow. Elsewhere, Lou (Michelle Morgan) faces a familiar opponent in her re-election campaign for mayor.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: