David Jacobs, Creator of ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing,’ Dies at 84

David Jacobs, the writer, director, and producer best known for creating the CBS series Dallas, Knots Landing, and Paradise, has died. He was 84.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobs passed away on Sunday, August 20, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. His son Aaron revealed that his father had battled Alzheimer’s for several years and died of complications from a series of infections.

Born on August 12, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland, Jacobs graduated with a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art and later earned a Master’s in Art History at Hunter College in New York. While living in New York, Jacobs worked as an illustrator and freelance writer, with his work appearing in the likes of Esquire, Newsweek, and New York Times Magazine. He also wrote several books, including 1968’s Master Painters of the Renaissance and 1975’s Chaplin, the Movies & Charlie.

His television career started after he moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a story editor for the ABC drama Family. This job eventually landed him a deal with Lorimar Productions, where he established a friendship with Michael Filerman, a young development executive. Together, Jacobs and Filerman worked on a proposal for a mini-series called Dallas.

CBS picked up Dallas, and it premiered in April 1978 as a five-part mini-series. The success of the show, which revolved around an affluent and feuding Texas family, the Ewings, saw it renewed as an ongoing soap opera, airing for 14 seasons and 357 episodes. It became one of the most popular shows on television, eventually wrapping up its run in May 1991.

Jacobs was also behind the Dallas spinoff series Knots Landing, which premiered in December 1979 and also ran for 14 seasons, finishing its run in May 1993.

He would go on to co-create the CBS Western drama Paradise with Robert Porter, which ran from 1988 to 1991, and the police drama Bodies of Evidence, which aired from June 1992 to May 1993 and starred George Clooney. His other writing credits include Homefront, Four Corners, Dallas: The Early Years, and Berrenger’s.

Jacobs is survived by his children, Aaron and Albyn; his second wife, Diana; daughter Molly; and grandchildren, Riley and Georgia.

