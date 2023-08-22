The Bachelorette wrapped up its latest season on Monday (August 21), but the Bachelor franchise keeps on moving, as the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere on ABC on September 28.

A trailer for the upcoming season was revealed during last night’s Bachelorette Season 20 finale, which promised plenty of drama, beachside romance, a wedding, and… a “poo baby?”

That’s right, at one point in the teaser, a medic arrives at the beach to help with “a serious medical emergency.” It’s then revealed that one contestant hasn’t pooped in nine days. “There’s still no movement, so tomorrow at sunrise, we’ll have to deliver almost like a poo baby,” the medic tells the unfortunate contestant.

Elsewhere there are copious amounts of flirting, tears, and emotional breakdowns. There are also a bunch of familiar faces, including four former Bachelorettes, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, Katie Thurston, and the most recent leading lady, Charity Lawson.

Bachelor Nation, I’m not sure you’re ready for this heat. 🥵 #BachelorInParadise is BACK Thursday, Sept 28 on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LE8iFH4K2M — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 22, 2023

Thurston’s arrival brings with it a heavy dose of awkwardness, as her ex Blake Moynes is one of the contestants on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise, which should make for some interesting interactions. The pair got engaged on Thurston’s season finale in 2021 but announced their split a few months later.

In addition, several women from Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor will be heading to paradise, including Kat Izzo, Brooklyn Willie, Jess Girod, Kylee Russell, and Cat Wong.

Some of the men from Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette will also be taking part, including Aaron Bryant, who was sent home for a second time during last night’s season finale, Aaron Schwartzman, and Brayden Bowers.

The trailer also teases a wedding, though it’s careful not to reveal the participants or the exact circumstances. Perhaps two Season 9 contestants fell in love at first sight and just couldn’t wait to tie the knot.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 9, Premieres, Thursday, September 28. 9 pm et/pt, ABC