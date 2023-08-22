‘Bachelorette’ Finale: Who Did Charity Choose, Plus New ‘Bachelor’ Announced

Joey Graziadei might not have won Charity Lawson‘s final rose on Monday’s (August 21) Bachelorette finale, but he did earn a spot as The Bachelor‘s next leading man.

The 28-year-old professional tennis player from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was one of the two Bachelorette finalists competing for Lawson’s hand in marriage. Despite Graziadei’s connection with Lawson, the leading lady ultimately chose Dotun Olubeko, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York.

“I see you as my husband. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts,” Lawson told Olubeko during the final rose ceremony. Olubeko then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, to which Lawson responded, “A million times yes.”

When host Jesse Palmer brought out Lawson and Graziadei for a post-relationship breakdown, the latter was all smiles and seemed positively upbeat even though things didn’t work out. It later became clear why Graziadei was so happy when Palmer confirmed he would be the lead for the upcoming 28th season of The Bachelor.

“I’m definitely the hopeless romantic,” Graziadei said in a video clip promoting the new season. “I want to be married. I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime. So I’m really ready to go on this journey.”

As for Lawson, not only was she beaming about her engagement to Olubeko, but she was also excited about her next TV project. During the After the Final Rose special, it was announced that Lawson would compete on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, following in the footsteps of previous Bachelor Nation stars such as Melissa Rycroft, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Lawson will join Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix in the new season. The full line-up of celebrity contestants will be revealed on Wednesday, September 13.

