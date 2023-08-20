‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix to ‘Fully’ Tell Her Side of Scandoval in New Book

After weathering the #Scandoval drama on Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Ariana Madix is pouring her heartbreak into a new book of cocktail recipes.

In case you missed it, Madix — and the rest of the world — found out earlier this year that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Now, with her nine-year relationship with Sandoval in her rearview, Madix is ready for her next venture: the book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches.

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram on Saturday, August 19, as she unveiled the book cover. “Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened, and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story.”

She went on: “Bartending will always be my thing, and my new book, Single AF Cocktails, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks. … Each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words. From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

Publisher Clarkson Potter says Madix’s book — due for release on December 5 — boasts “60 high-drama cocktails that are as strong and inspiring as she is.”

Those cocktails include Rumors — with crème de cassis that seeps into the spirits below, “the way lies may find their way into your relationship,” the publisher adds — and We Ride at Dawn — a mezcal margarita “that’s equal parts power and healing.”

On Instagram, Madix’s Vanderpump Rules costars toasted the upcoming book release. “Can’t freaking wait!” Katie Maloney wrote in a comment. “So proud of you!”

Scheana Shay wrote, “A true queen.”

And James Kennedy added fire emojis in the comment section and wrote, “Dammmmmn.”

Madix has plenty to keep her busy between now and the December book release: She’ll be competing in Dancing With the Stars Season 32, and TMZ reports that she’s been filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules Season 11… while keeping her distance from Sandoval.