Stassi Schroeder is making a comeback. The reality star has joined the cast of Vanderpump Villa, which Hulu has renewed for Season 2.

The 36-year-old will be reuniting with Lisa Vanderpump, who was her boss when she worked at Sur. She’s also signed a deal with Hulu and is developing a comedic half-hour docuseries called Stassi Says, according to Variety.

The Amazing Race alum celebrated her return to the Bravo universe by sharing an Instagram photo that included Vanderpump from the Vanderpump Villa set. “You know I’m walking around these halls pretending to be European royalty #vanderpumpvilla,” Schroeder captioned the photo.

This marks a homecoming for Schroeder, who was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons in 2020 alongside Kristen Doute. Schroeder and Doute were axed for their racist actions against fellow cast member Faith Stowers. Schroeder and Doute reported Stowers to the police after seeing a Daily Mail article of a Black woman wanted for armed robbery. The suspect was not Stowers.

Since her firing, Schroeder has written the bestseller Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. Her next book, You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B**** Guide to Taking the Pressure Off, will be released in September 2024.

She also married Beau Clark in 2020. They have two children together.

Vanderpump Villa premiered in 2024 and followed the hand-picked crew of Vanderpump’s elegant French villa. The staff worked to provide the best of the best to their guests while also dealing with behind-the-scenes drama, including romances, fights, and more.

A release date for Season 2 has not been announced, but as the photo above indicates, filming has already begun. It’s unclear if Schroeder will return to Vanderpump Rules in the future. Doute returned to the show for the first time since her firing in 2023.

