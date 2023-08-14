‘Young & Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals He’s Cancer-Free

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

It’s fantastic news for The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden, as the veteran soap star has revealed he is cancer-free four months after his bladder cancer diagnosis.

In a 25-minute Facebook Live video, Braeden updated his fans on his condition, revealing that doctors recently performed a cystoscopy and “couldn’t find a damn thing.”

“The reason I want to talk to you tonight is I want to tell you I’m grateful [for] all of your good thoughts and your prayers,” Braeden said. “It’s meant a great deal to me, and I can tell you it obviously has helped because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago — that’s when they thread a camera into your bladder — and I’m cancer-free. They couldn’t find a damn thing. Isn’t that nice?”

The Daytime Emmy winner added, “This doesn’t mean it’s all over,” as he still has to undergo additional treatment, including three prophylactic infusions. “But as of three days ago, I’m cancer three, so the surgeon did a great job in getting all the cancer out,” he continued.

Braeden also shared that he had an MRI on Saturday, August 12, to determine if the cancer had spread. If that test proves negative, then he will undergo the three prophylactic infusions over the next three weeks.

“And then I should be free for a while,” he explained. “Every so often, every few months or whatever, I’ll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it.”

Braeden has played self-made business magnate Victor Newman on the CBS’ The Young and the Restless since 1980. His other memorable roles include Hans Dietrich in Rat Patrol, Dr. Charles Forbin in Colossus: The Forbin Project, Dr. Otto Hasslein in Escape from the Planet of the Apes, and John Jacob Astor IV in Titanic.

The German-born actor first revealed his cancer diagnosis in April, telling fans he was determined to fight it. “I’m gonna get it. And I’ll be in top form again soon,” he said at the time.