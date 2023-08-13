‘Dancing With the Stars’: Derek Hough Wants All-Winner Season, Names Dream Competitors

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Battle of the Mirrorball Champions? Derek Hough thinks it would be “fantastic” for Dancing With the Stars to hold an all-winner season.

“I think that it’d be a really, really competitive season,” Hough, who’s now a judge on the ABC reality competition after 17 seasons as a pro dancer on the show, tells Variety.

The 38-year-old adds that there have been discussions of an all-winner season behind the scenes at Dancing With the Stars.

Hough even has a list of winners he’d love to see compete again, including Nicole Scherzinger, with whom he won Season 10, and Bindi Irwin, pictured below, with whom he won Season 21.

“I think Rashad Jennings would love to come back,” he adds. “Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back too. Even Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

And what about Season 19 victor Alfonso Ribeiro? “No, not now,” Hough says. “Alfonso’s a host now, so he can’t come back!”

If an all-winner season does transpire, viewers might not see Hough on the dance floor, though. “I feel like I’ve done that: I really squeezed the juice out of that you, if you will,” he says. “I love being a judge. I never say never because at the end of the day, I love to entertain, I love to perform and if it is something that audiences want to see… Never say never.”

After one season offered exclusively on Disney+, Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC for Season 32 this fall, though Disney+ users will be able to livestream the new episodes. Ribeiro is back as host, following Tyra Banks’ departure, and former pro dancer Julianne Hough, Derek’s sister, will co-host the show. So far, only one celebrity dancer has been announced for Season 32: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 32, Fall 2023, ABC