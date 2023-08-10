STARZ has released the official trailer for the second season of its latest Power spinoff Power Book IV: Force, which features Joseph Sikora‘s Tommy Egan beginning his turf war to rule Chicago.

“You ever get tired of being at the bottom of the top?” Tommy asks Diamond (Isaac Keys). “What’s standing in our way.” Tommy casually suggests, “Just the biggest connects in Chicago,” before Tommy responds, “Chicago is a violent city, you feel me?”

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana; his former nemesis turned business partner. The beginning of Tommy’s play to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago has begun, as alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up. While Tommy races to stay one step ahead of everyone, a federal task force is zeroed in on him, and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his.

Alongside Sikora and Keys (Get Shorty), Power Book IV: Force stars Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Shane Harper (Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.), Carmela Zumbado (You) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded Power franchise. Gary Lennon (Euphoria) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season two. The Power universe is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.