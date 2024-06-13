Power Book IV: Force will end with Season 3 at Starz. The series now joins Power Book II: Ghost, which kicked off Part 1 of its final season on June 7 with the final episodes set to release this Fall.

Showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon is said to have written Power Book IV: Force Season 3 as its last. The season is currently in production in Chicago. Lennon hinted at the possibility of a franchise extension in a statement on Thursday, June 13.

“It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade,” Lennon in a statement, per Deadline. “Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for Force, there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

Power Book IV: Force stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, who left New York behind to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city.

Sikora posted a video message to Force fans on Instagram on June 13 to confirm the news of the show’s impending end, but he implied that Tommy’s story is continuing elsewhere in the franchise. His and Lennon’s statements are positive in tone and imply that Tommy will be seen again in a future installment of the franchise.

“When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago,” Sikora says in the video (above). “But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next.”

The cast of Force throughout its two seasons so far has included Isaac Keys as Diamond, Kris D. Lofton as Jenard, Anthony Fleming as J.P., Lili Simmons as Claudia, Tommy Flanagan as Walter, and Carmela Zumbado as Mireya. It’s executive produced by 50 Cent, who starred in the original Power series, and Courtney A. Kemp. The original story was loosely inspired by actual events from 50 Cent’s early life. He played Kanan Stark, who became the titular character in the spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, starring Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller.

Ghost is a direct sequel of the original Power series, which ended in February 2020. Force is another sequel and third spinoff in the franchise. Ghost‘s fourth and final season kicked off on June 7 on Starz and stars Michael Rainey as Tariq.