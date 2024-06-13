‘Power Book IV: Force’ to End With Season 3, Joseph Sikora Says Tommy’s Story ‘Is Far From Over’

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan and Isaac Keys Diamond in 'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 Episode 10 - 'Power, Powder, Respect'
STARZ

Power Book IV: Force

 More

Power Book IV: Force will end with Season 3 at Starz. The series now joins Power Book II: Ghost, which kicked off Part 1 of its final season on June 7 with the final episodes set to release this Fall.

Showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon is said to have written Power Book IV: Force Season 3 as its last. The season is currently in production in Chicago. Lennon hinted at the possibility of a franchise extension in a statement on Thursday, June 13.

“It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade,” Lennon in a statement, per Deadline. “Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for Force, there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

Power Book IV: Force stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, who left New York behind to take on Chicago, using his outsider status to break all the local rules and rewrite them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4)

Sikora posted a video message to Force fans on Instagram on June 13 to confirm the news of the show’s impending end, but he implied that Tommy’s story is continuing elsewhere in the franchise. His and Lennon’s statements are positive in tone and imply that Tommy will be seen again in a future installment of the franchise.

'Power Book II': Michael Rainey Jr. Teases Action-Packed Consequences
Related

'Power Book II': Michael Rainey Jr. Teases Action-Packed Consequences

“When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago,” Sikora says in the video (above). “But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next.”

The cast of Force throughout its two seasons so far has included Isaac Keys as Diamond, Kris D. Lofton as Jenard, Anthony Fleming as J.P., Lili Simmons as Claudia, Tommy Flanagan as Walter, and Carmela Zumbado as Mireya. It’s executive produced by 50 Cent, who starred in the original Power series, and Courtney A. Kemp. The original story was loosely inspired by actual events from 50 Cent’s early life. He played Kanan Stark, who became the titular character in the spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, starring Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller.

Ghost is a direct sequel of the original Power series, which ended in February 2020. Force is another sequel and third spinoff in the franchise. Ghost‘s fourth and final season kicked off on June 7 on Starz and stars Michael Rainey as Tariq.

Power Book II: Ghost, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz

Power Book IV: Force - Starz

Power Book IV: Force where to stream

Power Book IV: Force

Joseph Sikora

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Price is Right contestant and Drew Carey
1
‘The Price is Right’ Host Drew Carey Stunned After ‘Historic’ Dice Game Sweep: ‘That Was Insane’
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Disney+ Night” – The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable “Disney+ Night” full of dazzling performances. Week four of the mirrorball competition will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
2
Which Celebrities Could Compete in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33?
Molly Ringwald in 'Pretty in Pink'; Judd Nelson in 'The Breakfast Club'
3
Why Are Molly Ringwald & Judd Nelson Not in the ‘Brats’ Documentary?
Marisha Ray of 'Critical Role'
4
Marisha Ray Teases ‘Juicy Stuff’ in ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 3
Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
5
Did ‘Bridgerton’ Just Reveal the Lead of Season 4? Inside That Clue