‘HSMTMTS’ Cast Reflects on Filming the Emotional Series Finale (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for all of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4.]

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series comes to an end with Season 4, now streaming in full on Disney+, but the cast sees this ending as the start of something new.

“It was heartbreaking but also exciting” to film the show’s final chapter, says Sofia Wylie (Gina) in the TV Insider interview above. She’s seated next to co-star Joshua Bassett (Ricky), who nods in sentimental agreement as Wylie explains how moving on from the series feels.

“It’s just a mixture of emotions. Like anything when it’s ending, any chapter of your life — especially if you’ve loved that chapter — it’s hard to close it,” she goes on. “But it’s also really exciting to see what will come next. And I just cannot wait for all that’s to come for you” — gestures to Bassett — “and for the rest of the cast and for myself as well. I think our futures are bright and the possibilities are endless.”

Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos), and Dara Reneé (Kourtney) are also feeling bittersweet about the ending. “Knowing that we’re going to work every day, getting to just hang out with our best friends and laugh — oh my god. We laugh together so hard and so much,” says Lester. “That’ll be something that we really miss is just getting to experience each other’s joy in a work setting. We’ll continue to hang out outside of work. We’re not getting rid of each other that quickly!”

HSMTMTS‘ final season brings the original cast of High School Musical back together at East High. As the cast explains above, getting to watch Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel‘s emotional reunion with the original East High set was a memorable moment for them all.

Learn more about what it was like for the young cast to work with the HSM OGs in the full video interview above.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Final Season, Streaming Now, Disney+