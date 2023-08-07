‘HSMTMTS’ Stars Give Out Theater Kid Superlatives to Season 4 Cast (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Every theater kid’s show resume is different, but there are some universal experiences that come with growing up doing musical theater. The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 knows this well. Starring in this meta series — launching its fourth and final season on Wednesday, August 9 — makes them theater kids who are playing theater kids in a show about theater kids putting on a show about theater kids (say that 10 times fast for your next vocal warmup).

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, we got Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos), and Dara Reneé (Kourtney) together to choose theater kid superlatives for their fellow cast members. The superlatives represent the universal experiences of putting on a musical at your school, like hosting the cast party at your parents’ house, starting a singalong at the diner after the show, kicking off a massage train during rehearsal, most likely to grow up to be a theater teacher themselves, and more.

The cast also shares behind-the-scenes stories from the Disney+ musical series for every single title. Check out their responses in the video above.

HSMTMTS releases its full final season on August 9. In it, the Wildcats return to East High after an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake in Season 3. Given that they’ve spent the last few years of school staging productions of the original High School Musical shows, the natural next show is High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But there’s an exciting twist when their plans are disrupted by an announcement from Principal Gutierrez: Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.

That means the original cast of High School Musical — specifically Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman — are coming to East High. We’d give that trio the group superlative of “Most Likely to Visit Their Old Theater Program During Spring Break.”

See the worlds of High School Musical collide in HSMTMTS Season 4.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, August 9, Disney+