Laura Jarrett Announced as Co-Host of ‘Today’ Saturday Edition

Senior legal correspondent for NBC News Laura Jarrett has been announced as the next co-anchor of Saturday Today alongside Peter Alexander beginning September 9.

“When I got the news, I was stunned! It is such a huge honor, and I am so excited about the opportunity,” Jarrett told Today. “And of course, I’m excited for how much fun Peter and I are going to have together.”

She will be filling the spot previously held by the departing Kristen Welker, who is set to host NBC’s Meet the Press where she will replace Chuck Todd.

Although Jarrett will continue covering legal issues for NBC News as she has since January, Alexander anticipates Today audiences will “love” Jarrett.

“It’s been an absolute joy getting to know Laura since she joined our team at NBC News,” said Peter Alexander, co-anchor of Saturday TODAY and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent. “I’m so thrilled to welcome her as my teammate on Saturday mornings. Not only is she one of the smartest journalists around, she’s so much fun to be with.”

Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of TODAY and Lifestyle, follows those sentiments: “In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight, and powerful storytelling.” She continues, “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday TODAY.”

Jarrett, 37, was born and raised in Chicago before attending Amherst College and, later, Harvard Law School. While at Harvard, Laura met her husband, Tony Balkissoon. The couple lives in New York City and shares two children: James, 4, and June, 1. She is the daughter of Valerie Jarrett, currently serving as CEO of the Obama Foundation.

Jarrett previously worked at CNN and has been with NBC News since the beginning of 2023, when she joined to cover the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court.

Saturday Today will once again be taping at Studio 1A in New York City in September after taping in Washington, D.C., and the duo will be joined alongside new feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman.