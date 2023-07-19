See Al Roker’s Hilarious Reaction When Told How Often People Should Shower

During the third hour of Today, Al Roker discovered that the recommended times a person should shower a week is less than he thought.

When Shop Today editorial director Adrianna Brach asked Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones to guess how much dermatologists say people should shower, Dyland said, “I bet they’re gonna say C, five times.” Meanwhile, Sheinelle suggested, “Every day, even though I know I know it’s gonna be C.”

Roker, meanwhile, didn’t care “what they say,” going for A, which was to shower every day. But to everyone’s shock, including Roker, they were all wrong. Adrianna revealed the correct answer was “B, two to three times.” The weatherman then glared at the camera in disbelief.

Check out Roker’s reaction below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

According to assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health Dr. Mary Stevenson, people “should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days.” But producing a lot of sweat may make folks have to shower more often.

“It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?’” she jested as Roker held his shocked expression. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type…”

“Lifestyle?!” the famed weatherman retorted; as Adrianna said, it depends on several elements, including personal preference.

“Not if you come in contact with other people,” Roker said passionately.

The Shop Today crew then learned that some issues, such as dry skin, arise from showering too much. According to Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, “You can actually make yourself more prone to infection if you over-wash because the skin is protected with some really nice natural bacteria and things that protect it, and you want to preserve those.” She also said showering several times daily isn’t a good idea.

Roker divulged that he showers twice daily, and Sheinelle responded, “That’s too much.”

Long and steamy showers aren’t a great idea, either; as Stevenson says, dermatologists “like to say keep it to three minutes and keep it lukewarm.” Also recommended were hydrating products, especially ones without dyes or a fragrance.

“One kind of cheat sheet is to look at stuff for sensitive skin and for babies because usually, baby products are formulated for sensitive skin,” Stevenson said. “But that being said, you also want to talk to a dermatologist about what ingredients might be irritating, and always look at the ingredient list.”