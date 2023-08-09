Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

On Tuesday’s (August 8) episode of America’s Got Talent, the judges and viewers got to meet Heather and her pet Bogart, a three-legged pit bull mix with an indomitable spirit.

After taking to the stage, Heather explained that she and her partner adopted Bogart while volunteering at an animal shelter in 2017. While he was an “explosion of wild puppy energy” and “a lot to handle” at first, Heather and Bogart learned how to communicate with each other after signing him up for obedience classes.

“He excelled at training. It was so clear that he wanted to be there, and we just had a blast learning how to communicate with him,” Heather said.

But Bogart’s training had to be put on hold after Heather and her partner noticed a bump on his leg, which turned out to be cancer. The decision was made to amputate Bogart’s leg, as Heather explained, “that would give the best chance of life.”

Heather said that Bogart struggled in the weeks after his surgery. “He wouldn’t eat. He was just not himself. I thought I was going to lose him,” she shared.

However, Bogart eventually got back up on his feet and resumed his training. Heather recalled finding him one day sitting inside an agility tunnel.

“I took that as a sign of him telling me that he was ready to go back to training,” she stated. “So that night we went, and he just lit up and he started running again.”

Bogart then showed off his skills for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. The persistent pup followed Heather’s lead, running through an obstacle course and performing some amazing tricks.

“I have to tell you, I totally forgot he was just on three legs. You really don’t notice anymore because he moves like any other dog. It’s quite incredible,” Klum said.

Cowell was equally impressed, saying, “I love Bogart.” He also praised Heather, telling her, “You are obviously such a nice, kind person to rescue him. And he’s so happy. It’s just an amazing story.”

“It was heartwarming… inspiring… beautiful,” Vergara added.

Mandel also had positive words about the audition, though Bogart seemed over it at that point as he flopped down to the floor to take a rest. “Am I boring him?” Mandel joked.

Bogart soon perked back up, though, when all four judges voted “yes” to send him and Heather through to the live shows.