Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Zion Clark, an America’s Got Talent contestant with no legs, showed off his impressive athletic ability on Tuesday’s (August 1) episode in one of the most inspiring moments in the show’s history.

The 25-year-old from Canton, Ohio, took to the stage to perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel, wowing the studio audience and the viewers with his routine, which saw him doing rope climbs, bench presses, box jumps, monkey bars and more.

Talking to host Terry Crews backstage, Clark revealed he was born with a “super rare” condition called caudal regression syndrome that caused him to lose both legs. “There’s practically nothing known about it,” he said. “Aside from the fact it’s super rare, and I don’t have legs.”

Clark also shared that he was raised in the foster system, stating that he never knew his parents. “Mother’s in prison, dad’s in jail. I was thrown into the system from the second I left the hospital,” he explained.

“I was disabled and a foster kid, so I was just thrown away,” he added. “Less than human is what I was treated like, and I got scars all over my body to prove it.”

Clark said that he overcame his struggles because he “learned how to fight and wrestle.” He was eventually adopted just before he was “about to age out and be homeless” and credited his foster mom for helping “turn my life around and show me my own potential.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

He took up wrestling at school, becoming one of the top three wrestlers in Ohio, an All-American, and a member of the Team USA wrestling team. Clark also has experience as a pro MMA fighter, winning fights against able-bodied competitors and setting three Guinness World Records (fastest man on two hands, highest box jumper, and most diamond pushups).

After performing his amazing feats of fitness, accompanied by narration about his life, Clark received a standing ovation from the judges and live audience.

“From the moment you arrived, you look like you’re so happy. So many times we think our world and life is so hard and I can’t imagine what it’s been like for you, but still, here you come with a smile,” Vergara said.

Cowell stated that Clark “defines the word ‘inspiration,” adding, “How you’ve come through this with your attitude is remarkable. You’re gonna make a difference and I applaud you.

All four judges chose to send Clark through to the next round.