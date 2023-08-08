NBC‘s Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge has geared up for its season finale, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, car aficionado and Late Night legend Jay Leno guest stars to judge the contestant’s finished product.

In the case of Jim and his crew, they took an iconic 1968 Volkswagen and transformed into a hotrod called the SuperFanVan. “It’s the dream when I was a kid, and I always wanted to do it, and here I am, I built a Hot Wheels,” he says to host Rutledge Wood (Top Gear USA), Leno, and the rest of the contestants.

“Well, I think it’s fascinating,” Leno says, coming to the center of the garage floor. “When Hot Wheels came out, it was always about power. The engine was always the focal point. This is what I would have lusted after in high school!” Leno exclaims.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge sees enthusiasts compete by transforming ordinary vehicles they have a personal connection to, such as their first car, in about a week. The results are extraordinary—and unrecognizable, as evident in the clip above.

“Being part of the season one finale as both a Hot Wheels fan and team member has been somewhat of an out-of-body experience for me,” said Ted Wu, Vice President of Design for Hot Wheels. “Seeing these cars unveiled week after week has been next level, and knowing that the winning car will be made into a die-cast toy is such an exciting moment in Hot Wheels history. We can’t wait for fans to see how everything plays out.”

Leno is widely known as an avid fan of cars, reportedly owning around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles valued at millions of dollars. The comedian also starred in a series called Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC, which focuses on the titular funny man doing car and motorcycle reviews on classic cars, supercars like the McLaren P1, restored cars, vintage, and sports cars.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season Finale, Tuesday, August 8, 10/9c, NBC