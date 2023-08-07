Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Ken Jeong & More to Appear at ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ Telecast

Stand Up To Cancer will present its SU2C fundraising event on Saturday, August 19, featuring a star-studded line-up of guests, including Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, and Ken Jeong.

The one-hour special, titled How It Started, How It’s Going, will air at 8 pm ET across all the major networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. With celebrity guests, musical performances, and highlights from past shows, the event will recognize the charity’s impact and progress over the last 15 years.

In addition to Biel, Cheadle, and Jeong, stars scheduled to appear during the show include Elizabeth Banks, Tony Hale, Maria Menounos, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Eric Stonestreet, Justin Timberlake, and Jimmy Smits.

The special will also feature clips from some of the most memorable moments from previous years, including a montage of comedy skits from the likes of Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Bill Hader, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy, Matthew McConaughey, and Zach Galifianakis.

Also included in the highlights reel will be past musical performances by Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and The Who.

“We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible,” said SU2C co-founder Katie Couric (per Deadline). “There is more work to do to cure cancer, and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

Couric has been a long-time advocate for cancer awareness ever since her first husband died from colon cancer in 1998. Last year, on September 28, 2022, Couric revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer; she underwent surgery in July of last year and began radiation treatment in September.

“Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives,” added Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. “Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments.”