Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth to Executive Produce ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Special

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth will co-executive produce this year’s Stand Up to Cancer TV special, which will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Saturday, August 21.

Several co-hosts have already been announced for the event, including Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson, The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong and his wife Dr. Tran Ho, herself a breast cancer survivor. The show will also feature musical guests, including Common and Brittany Howard. More guests and performers will be announced at a later date.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I’m proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer, who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care.”

Toth, a talent agent and Witherspoon’s husband, added, “Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast.”

Stand Up to Cancer launched in 2008 and has raised more than $603 million since its inception. The latest special will air simultaneously in the United States and Canada on more than 60 media platforms, including all four major U.S. broadcast networks.

Vergara, a thyroid cancer survivor, said, “The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was catching it early. With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up to Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection.”

For more information or to support SUTC, go to standuptocancer.org.

Stand Up to Cancer, August 21, 8/7c, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and others

