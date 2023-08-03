Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Part 4 of The Upshaws, which is set to introduce Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield as guest stars of the new season.

When we last saw the family, Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes) are holding down the fort as his wife Regina (Kim Fields) looks to find herself and figure out what’s causing her existential crisis. Bennie’s teenage son from a previous relationship also announced at the end of the third season that he wants to move in with the family.

In the footage above, we see Bennie and Lucretia’s dynamic attempting to get along to appease Regina. We also see her suggest couples therapy and Lucretia yearning for them to get back together so she can kick her sister out of her apartment.

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) guest stars in three episodes as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her balance the prioritization of herself, her mental health, and her countless family obligations. Meanwhile, Marsha Warfield (Night Court) guest stars in one episode, although additional information about her character has yet to be released.

The series, which is slated to return on August 17, stars Epps, Fields, Sykes, Khali Spraggins, and Journey Christine as their two young daughters, Jermelle Simon as his firstborn son, and Diamond Lyons, his teenage son he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis).

Additional cast includes Page Kennedy as Duck and Mike Estime as Tony. Executive producers of The Upshaws: Part 4 are Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz, Annie Levine Emerson, Jonathan Emerson, and Niles Kirchner.

The Upshaws was created by Regina Y. Hicks and Sykes and executive produced by the pair, alongside Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine Emerson, and Jonathan Emerson.