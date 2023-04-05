Netflix has revealed the release date and a new teaser announcing Part 4 of The Upshaws, the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes-created sitcom starring Mike Epps, Sykes, and Kim Fields.

The footage above shows Fields call cut from offset to sit on the living room couch alongside her TV family and drop some heavy news. She then turns the mood upside down, saying the cast and crew will officially return for more episodes. Everyone claps and cheers, with Epps asking the most relevant next question, “When does the first check come?”

The series, which is slated to return on August 17, stars Bennie Upshaw (Epps), his wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), his firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), his teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes).

Bennie serves as the head of the working-class Indianapolis family as a mechanic with his own shop, trying to navigate his lifelong mess and step up the best way he can.

In this upcoming season, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises, but still, hang on with the love that comes with family. At the end of Season 3, Regina and Bennie get into an argument about her depression following her heart attack and acceptance into college, which makes her move out the house for awhile. Then Bennie discovers his teenage son wants to move in with him and his family.

Additional cast includes Page Kennedy as Duck and Mike Estime as Tony. Executive producers of The Upshaws: Part 4 are Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz, Annie Levine Emerson, Jonathan Emerson, and Niles Kirchner.