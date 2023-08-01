Stephen Amell’s Arrowverse Costars Blast Actor’s Stance on Actors Strike

Arrowverse stars are coming forward with reactions surrounding Stephen Amell‘s stance on the current SAG-AFTRA strike after the actor spoke openly about the subject while making an appearance at GalaxyCon, a fan convention in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At the event, a fan recorded Amell addressing the topic, and while he did say, “I support my union. I do, and I stand with them,” he added, “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night [Heels], I think it’s myopic.”

The comments made by Amell have raised some eyebrows among his former costars who decided to respond publicly on social media. As fans will recall, Amell was the lead, Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow, of The CW‘s Arrow, which kicked off the Arrowverse franchise that also includes shows like The Flash and Supergirl among others.

Among the stronger reactions was Kirk Acevedo, who played Ricardo Diaz, a.k.a. The Dragon, a crime kingpin in Arrow Seasons 6 and 7. The actor tweeted, “This f**king guy🙄,” along with additional emojis expressing his distaste for Amell’s stance.

Meanwhile, Matt Letscher, who featured in both DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash as Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse-Flash, also let his opinion be known regarding Amell’s comments. “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong,” he tweeted.

Arrow concluded its run in 2020, and since then, Amell has worked on Starz‘s wrestling drama Heels in which he plays Jack Spade, opposite onscreen brother Ace, who is played by Alexander Ludwig.