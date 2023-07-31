TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (July 31-August 6): ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Heartstopper’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
'Big Brother,' 'Heartstopper' and 'Outlander'
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 31-August 6.

New houseguests are moving in, and that means the beginning of the return of the Big Brother (August 2 on CBS) obsession, thanks to multiple episodes a week and a 24/7 feed on Paramount+. And with this being its 25th season, no wonder it tops our list this week!

Meanwhile, over on streaming, the very sweet Heartstopper returns for its second season (August 3 on Netflix), with Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigating their new relationship. And there’s a first for Star Trek, with Strange New Worldsmusical episode (August 3 on Paramount+) featuring original songs. Plus, Reservation Dogs returns for what will be its third and final season (August 2 on Hulu) and the gang following their own paths.

Also this week is the last episode of Outlander (was #14 last week, August 4 on Starz) for a while; the rest of Season 7 will air in 2024. And on FX, Breeders returns (July 31) with its final season and a five-year time jump.

Also returning to the list from last week are When Calls the Heart (was #3), And Just Like That… (was #7), and Dark Winds (was #8), and The Bachelorette (was #17.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.

