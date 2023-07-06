The story of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) will soon come to an end in the third and final season of FX‘s Reservation Dogs when it premieres on Wednesday, August 2 on Hulu.

In anticipation of the show’s return, FX has unveiled the first trailer teasing the latest chapter of their story, which has followed the group of friends in the wake of their pal Daniel’s death. In their desire to see Daniel’s California dream come true, the gang stole and schemed their way into reaching the West Coast from their reservation in rural Oklahoma.

Finding themselves stranded in California, they have to figure out their way back home, but not all are on the same path. It seems like Bear is striking out on his own for a bit while Elora, Willie Jack, and Cheese return to Okern. While Elora considers the idea of college, Bear finds himself crossing paths with conspiracy theorist Maximus (Graham Greene).

Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community, and Cheese still lives with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother. Meanwhile, aunties, uncles, and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. Also back for the final chapter are Dallas Goldtooth’s Spirit, (who offers Bear guidance), tribal cop Big (Zahn McClarnon), cannabis-loving uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), Bucky (Wes Studi), Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn), Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski), and her cousin Teenie (Tamara Podemski).

Additionally, Willie Jack’s dad Leon (Jon Proudstar), Daniel’s mom Hokti (Lily Gladstone), medicine man Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman), junkyard prophet Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox), Bev (Jana Schmieding), and ride-less rap duo Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (FunnyBone) are all back for the last season of Reservation Dogs. The series hails from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taikai Waititi.

Expect road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, healing, and much more from this upcoming chapter, and don’t miss the fun in the trailer, above.

FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, Hulu