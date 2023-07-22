Where No One Has Gone Before Subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is easily one of the most entertaining shows on TV, and Season 2 is your proof. First, there’s the Lower Decks crossover (which will — surprise! — drop early on Paramount+ on July 22 at 7/6c). And now, there’s another special episode part of Season 2.

As announced as part of Paramount+’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the ninth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will be a musical one! (It’s the first ever in Star Trek franchise history.) Titled “Subspace Rhapsody” (how much do you love that?!), it will drop on August 3. (That means the finale will be available to stream on August 10.)

Watch the event that gets it all started, as well as the singing, dancing, and romances(!) in the trailer for the musical episode above.

The special musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody” will feature 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce. The soundtrack will be available on digital music streaming platforms.

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on Star Trek.

In addition to Mount, the series also stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in the recurring role as Pelia.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Thursdays, Paramount+