‘Breeders’ to End With Season 4 — FX Teases ‘Dramatic Conclusion’

Just like Atlanta ended after four seasons, so will another FX series.

The network has announced that Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will conclude after its upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on Monday, July 31, at 10/9c with the first two episodes. New episodes will then air each subsequent week. The 10-episode season will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

FX has promised a “dramatic conclusion” to the unflinching comedy about parenthood. When Season 4 begins, five years have passed since the Worsley family was caught up in the dramatic events at the end of Season 3: Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) on the verge of splitting up, Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon) in turmoil, Luke finding a new relationship, and Ava mending an old one.

Now, Paul and Ally will be facing their “biggest parenting challenge” yet: Luke (Oscar Kennedy), now 18 years old, reveals news at Christmas dinner that changes everyone’s lives forever. Ava (Zoë Athena), now 16, is no longer in Luke’s shadow and has her own big moment when she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally keep trying, failing, and trying again as they deal with these latest parenting challenges and have to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie.

Breeders Season 4 is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky. Simon Blackwell is showrunner and created the comedy with Chris Addison and Freeman. Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch, and Michael Wiggs serve as executive producers. Addison directed the first five episodes of the season, and Ollie Parsons directed the second half. Kenny Tanner is producer.

Breeders, Fourth and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Monday, July 31, 10/9c, FX