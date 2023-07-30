Julie Chen Moonves Wants Her Son to Host ‘Big Brother’: ‘I Would Love to Pass It On’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Julie Chen Moonves with son Charlie
Instagram

Big Brother

 More

Now that Big Brother has made it to 25 seasons, there’s no reason to think the show won’t make it to 50. But Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the CBS reality show, doesn’t think she’ll be around that long.

“I don’t know if I’m going to still be on it because I don’t know if I’m still going to be alive,” Moonves told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “But my guess is I’m not going to be on the show anymore.”

The 53-year-old does have an idea for her successor, though: Her 13-year-old, Charlie. “I would love to pass it on to my son,” she said. “Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!”

Big Brother Host - Julie Chen Moonves

CBS

Julie Chen Moonves and husband Les Moonves — who was ousted as CBS CEO and chairman in 2018 after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he has denied — welcomed Charlie in September 2009. Les has three other children from a previous marriage, according to People.

Big Brother’s landmark 25th season premieres on Wednesday, August 2, at 8/7c. “Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons,” CBS says in a press release.

Julie Chen Moonves Says Meredith Vieira Turned Down ‘Big Brother’ Hosting Gig
Related

Julie Chen Moonves Says Meredith Vieira Turned Down ‘Big Brother’ Hosting Gig

Following Wednesday’s special 90-minute premiere, Big Brother will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c.

And CBS hyped up the new episodes with a clip of former contestants Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes zapping the house with a “Time Laser,” setting up a twist that will be revealed in Wednesday’s premiere.

Last summer, Big Brother fans watched more than 12.3 billion minutes of the show on CBS, Paramount+, the CBS website, and the network’s app, with streaming viewership rising 17 percent year over year.

Big Brother, Season 25 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, 8/7c, CBS

Big Brother - CBS

Big Brother where to stream

Big Brother

Julie Chen

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anthony Mackie as John Doe in 'Twisted Metal'
1
After ‘Twisted Metal,’ 12 Other Video Game Adaptations En Route to TV
Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in 'Singin in the rain'
2
TCM’s ‘Summer Under the Stars’ Celebrates Debbie Reynolds, Paul Newman & More
Tony Goldwyn, Kerry Washington, and Bellamy Young at SAG-AFTRA offices
3
‘Scandal’ Stars Reunite to Support SAG-AFTRA Picket Lines
Emma Corrin in 'A Murder at the End of the World'
4
‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Series Premiere Pushed to November
Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow in Botched - Season 8
5
‘Botched’ Doctors Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif on Why Season 8 Is Most Extreme Ever