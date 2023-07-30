Julie Chen Moonves Wants Her Son to Host ‘Big Brother’: ‘I Would Love to Pass It On’

Now that Big Brother has made it to 25 seasons, there’s no reason to think the show won’t make it to 50. But Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the CBS reality show, doesn’t think she’ll be around that long.

“I don’t know if I’m going to still be on it because I don’t know if I’m still going to be alive,” Moonves told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “But my guess is I’m not going to be on the show anymore.”

The 53-year-old does have an idea for her successor, though: Her 13-year-old, Charlie. “I would love to pass it on to my son,” she said. “Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!”

Julie Chen Moonves and husband Les Moonves — who was ousted as CBS CEO and chairman in 2018 after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he has denied — welcomed Charlie in September 2009. Les has three other children from a previous marriage, according to People.

Big Brother’s landmark 25th season premieres on Wednesday, August 2, at 8/7c. “Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons,” CBS says in a press release.

Following Wednesday’s special 90-minute premiere, Big Brother will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c.

And CBS hyped up the new episodes with a clip of former contestants Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes zapping the house with a “Time Laser,” setting up a twist that will be revealed in Wednesday’s premiere.

Last summer, Big Brother fans watched more than 12.3 billion minutes of the show on CBS, Paramount+, the CBS website, and the network’s app, with streaming viewership rising 17 percent year over year.

Big Brother, Season 25 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, 8/7c, CBS