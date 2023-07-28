Big Brother Season 25 is nearly here, and ahead of the excitement, CBS is unveiling a fun break-in featuring vets Danielle Reyes, Frankie Grande, and Britney Haynes.

The trio of former players who all famously lost their seasons were captured on camera breaking into the Big Brother house and with them was a “Time Laser,” which was intended to help them go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons. Ultimately, their plan failed, but it unleashed something else into the house, which is Season 25’s big twist.

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀 Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

Fans of the hit reality competition series will have to wait and tune into the 90-minute live move-in episode on Wednesday, August 2 to learn what the actual twist is. Whatever it may be, players will have Danielle, Frankie, and Britney to thank.

As fans will recall Danielle participated in Season 3, Frankie played in Season 16, and Britney first played in Season 12 and again in Season 14 of the series.

For those less familiar with the series format, hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of HD cameras and over a hundred microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Over the course of the season, Houseguests will engage in competitions, voting sessions, and more.

Big Brother is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America. Don’t miss the fun that awaits fans when the show returns to television this August. And in the meantime, watch the fun clip of Britney, Danielle, and Frankie as they bring the Season 25 twist to life.

Big Brother, Season 25 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, 8/7c, CBS