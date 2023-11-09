‘Big Brother’ Sets Holiday-Themed ‘Reindeer Games’ to CBS Winter Lineup

A holiday edition of Big Brother is on the way as CBS announced Big Brother Reindeer Games, a two-week event series that will kick off on Monday, December 11.

Announced during Season 25’s live finale, Big Brother Reindeer Games will premiere with a two-hour episode that will also be available to stream on Paramount+. During the announcement, it was revealed that Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes “broke in” to the Big Brother House in an attempt to close the multiverse they opened that kicked off the season.

Inadvertently, the group opened the BB Holiday Universe, transforming the house into a winter wonderland and unleashed the hit reality show’s first holiday special, now known as Big Brother Reindeer Games. The special will consist of new rules and a cast full of Big Brother legends.

“Fly on the Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the Big Brother Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

Big Brother Reindeer Games kicks off when Santa invites nine iconic former Big Brother players, including someone from the most recent season to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place. Over six action-packed episodes, “Santa’s Elves” – Derek Xiao (S23), Tiffany Mitchell (S23), and Jordan Lloyd (S11 and S13) – will guide BB Legends through the most “holiday-riffic,” challenging, and unpredictable competitions.

Each episode will feature three competitions, culminating in “Santa’s Showdown,” which determines what player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four BB Legends will make it to the finale and one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize as well as save the holidays.

Big Brother Reindeer Games‘ schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 11, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Tuesday, December 12, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Thursday, December 14, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

Monday, December 18, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Tuesday, December 19, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

Thursday, December 21, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

The series is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, and Chris Roach all serve as executive producers. The cast will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned for more as we approach the first Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Big Brother Reindeer Games, Series Premiere, Monday, December 11, 8pm ET/PT, CBS