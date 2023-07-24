Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 24-30.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back as one of our favorite duos on TV, the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale, after four years, so of course Good Omens Season 2 (July 28 on Prime Video) tops our list; they’ll be dealing with an amnesiac Gabriel (Jon Hamm). Also coming to streaming this week is Twisted Metal (July 27 on Peacock), starring Anthony Mackie as John Doe, delivering a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

When Calls the Heart returns with its 10th season (July 30 on Hallmark Channel), picking up with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) engaged and soon celebrating with its 100th episode. Brothers Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) are back for more in Heels Season 2 (July 28 on Starz), and both have quite a bit to figure out about themselves.

This week has a few key episodes as well. Marvel’s Secret Invasion (up from #14 last week), with Samuel L. Jackson, airs its finale (July 26 on Disney+), while And Just Like That… (July 27 on Max, up from #19 last week) welcomes back Aidan (John Corbett) into Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life.

Also returning to the list from last week are Justified: City Primeval (was #1), Minx (was #2), Outlander (was #13), Too Hot to Handle (was #17), and The Bachelorette (was #20).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.