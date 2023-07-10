John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is hoping for a better life, but that’s much easier said than done, as you can see in the trailer for Twisted Metal (dropping on Peacock on July 27).

“Twenty years ago, the world fell to s**t. Cities put up walls to protect themselves and threw the criminals out so they could fight over what was left. But there are humble motherf**kers like me delivering cargo from one walled city to another,” John explains. “And that’s where the cars and guns come in.”

Raven (Neve Campbell), in New San Francisco, hires John. “Pick up a package, bring it back. I could make your every wish come true. So John, what do wish for?” she asks … and she can do better than his answer.

Watch the trailer above to see John encounter Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa a.k.a. Samoa Joe, voiced by Will Arnett) in Las Vegas, the DMV (and its red line and the screams), and more (including Jason Mantzoukas appearing, setting up a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion with Beatriz).

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal will be available on July 27. The high-octane action comedy, based on the classic PlayStation game and an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, is written by Michael Jonathan Smith. It follows John, a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck. It also stars Thomas Haden Church. Guest stars include Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Smith serves as showrunner and executive produces with Reese, Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Twisted Metal, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 27, Peacock