Hearties, there is so much to look forward to coming up on the sweet Hallmark Channel series. Not only is When Calls the Heart returning for its 10th season (premiering July 30), fans will get to see the drama’s 100th episode!

“It’s just a huge event in Hope Valley,” series star and executive producer Erin Krakow tells TV Insider. “It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley. I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season. So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.”

As for the rest of Season 10, “we have no shortage of interesting storylines in Season 10, which is a real testament to our writers, I’d say, because we’ve told a lot of stories over the years, but there’s still so much left to tell and they’ve done an incredible job crafting Season 10,” Krakow raves.

Expect plenty of romance, friendship, and drama. “There’s real drama,” the star stresses. There’s also action and adventure coming up, along with “sweet, funny moments with the kids” and music. “It’s just a very full, exciting season,” she promises.

Plus, When Calls the Heart, already the network’s longest-running drama, was renewed for Season 11 in February, so there’s much more to come. “It’s huge news,” Krakow says of the (very) early pickup. “We’re thrilled, and it’s like everyone can kind of just relax and enjoy Season 10 and not have to worry about getting the Season 11 because quite frankly, we’ll already be filming it.”

When Calls the Heart, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, July 30, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel