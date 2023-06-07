As the new Good Omens trailer tells us right off the bat, everyday, Season 2 is getting a little closer (July 28) — and after this look at what’s to come, we can’t wait!

The video, which you can watch above, sees demon Crowley (David Tennant) joining angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in his shop, and he’s not the only one to stop by. Something is up “up”: The archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has disappeared to Earth!

“You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person?” Gabriel (missing his memories and clothes) asks Aziraphale. The angel says he doesn’t… though he obviously does, with Crowley. And the demon is so gleeful when he finds out that Aziraphale may have started a war.

All six episodes of Good Omens Season 2, from co-creator Neil Gaiman, will drop on Friday, July 28 on Prime Video. It goes beyond the source material of Terry Pratchett and Gaiman’s international best-selling novel to highlight Aziraphale and Crowley’s ineffable friendship.

Now, after thwarting the Apocalypse, the two are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho — until Gabriel shows up unexpectedly at the angel’s bookshop with no memories of who he is or how he got there. Crowley is leery as to why he’s come, but Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind the archangel’s condition. However, hiding him from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery — which goes from before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day — and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.

Also reprising their roles in Season 2 are Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Joining the cast are Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Good Omens, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 28, Prime Video